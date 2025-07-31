KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Cuts Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS decreased its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 7.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 14,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 29.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 3.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 38.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on VIAV. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Viavi Solutions from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 8,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $84,017.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 242,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,956.22. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.