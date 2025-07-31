KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Cuts Stock Position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS decreased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,859,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,840,000 after purchasing an additional 940,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,321,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,238,000 after purchasing an additional 513,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,057,000 after acquiring an additional 27,830 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,452,000 after acquiring an additional 800,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,155,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,786,000 after acquiring an additional 557,794 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AKRO shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Insider Transactions at Akero Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 37,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $2,045,089.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,078,122.35. This trade represents a 6.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $393,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 95,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,836.20. This trade represents a 9.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,862,790. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $47.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.80 and a quick ratio of 16.80. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.47 and a beta of -0.15. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $58.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.62.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.91. Research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

