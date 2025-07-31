KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $325,000 Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 313.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,223,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,276,000 after acquiring an additional 555,195 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,870,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293,945 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 512.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,520,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,845 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $14,322,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 14,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $2.00 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Neil Campbell acquired 25,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,485.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,452.97. This represents a 68.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawn M. Zier bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 288,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,166.40. This trade represents a 226.68% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 308,640 shares of company stock valued at $518,055. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.78.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $390.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.