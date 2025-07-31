KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $408,000 Position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lessened its position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 672.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 97.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 8.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at OUTFRONT Media

In other OUTFRONT Media news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 29,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $471,978.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 90,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,021.55. This represents a 24.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.17 million. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 14.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OUT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

