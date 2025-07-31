KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 600 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS decreased its position in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Enova International were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enova International in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 521.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 823.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 56.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Enova International in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Stock Performance

ENVA stock opened at $104.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.22. Enova International, Inc. has a one year low of $72.43 and a one year high of $119.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a current ratio of 18.15.

Insider Activity at Enova International

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $764.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.69 million. Enova International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.33%. Enova International’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 9,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $859,822.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 103,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,870,182.10. This represents a 8.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total transaction of $576,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 348,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,125,736.29. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,812 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Enova International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Enova International in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Stories

