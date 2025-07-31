Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) Stock Position Lifted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Knowles were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 725.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 835.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Knowles from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Perna sold 56,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $1,148,981.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,319.44. The trade was a 45.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $95,651.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 111,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,683.50. The trade was a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $20.60 on Thursday. Knowles Corporation has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.09.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

