Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) vs. TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Head to Head Analysis

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) and TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Krispy Kreme and TAAT Global Alternatives, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krispy Kreme 0 6 3 0 2.33 TAAT Global Alternatives 0 0 0 0 0.00

Krispy Kreme currently has a consensus target price of $7.58, suggesting a potential upside of 99.34%. Given Krispy Kreme’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Krispy Kreme is more favorable than TAAT Global Alternatives.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Krispy Kreme has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAAT Global Alternatives has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Krispy Kreme and TAAT Global Alternatives”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krispy Kreme $1.67 billion 0.39 $3.10 million ($0.13) -29.23 TAAT Global Alternatives $70.15 million 0.02 -$8.24 million ($0.21) -0.59

Krispy Kreme has higher revenue and earnings than TAAT Global Alternatives. Krispy Kreme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TAAT Global Alternatives, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Krispy Kreme and TAAT Global Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krispy Kreme -1.36% -2.13% -0.81% TAAT Global Alternatives N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.7% of Krispy Kreme shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of TAAT Global Alternatives shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Krispy Kreme shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Krispy Kreme beats TAAT Global Alternatives on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats. It also provides cookies under the Insomnia Cookies brand, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and brownies; and operates Krispy Kreme company-owned shops and franchise shops. The company was formerly known as Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc. and changed its name to Krispy Kreme, Inc. in May 2021. Krispy Kreme, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About TAAT Global Alternatives

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc., a life sciences company, develops, manufactures, and distributes tobacco and non-tobacco products in Canada and the United States. It offers non-tobacco based smokable products and flavorings; and nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternatives to traditional cigarettes under the TAAT brand. The company was formerly known as TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. and changed its name to TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. in April 2021. TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

