LPL Financial LLC Acquires 67,993 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,664,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,993 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $76,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFM. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 112,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFM opened at $48.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day moving average is $46.54. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.80 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1885 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.