LPL Financial LLC Acquires 98,647 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,682,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,647 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.31% of FS KKR Capital worth $77,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 76.9% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSK. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FSK opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.22 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.74%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

