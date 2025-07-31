LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 113.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,360,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724,218 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $81,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEUR. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 225.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,008.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $65.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.98. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

