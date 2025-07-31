LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 617,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $80,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 122,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $123.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $103.07 and a one year high of $137.41.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

