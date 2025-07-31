LPL Financial LLC Buys 2,707 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.27% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $79,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $92.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.47 and a 200 day moving average of $86.74. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.97 and a fifty-two week high of $93.29.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

