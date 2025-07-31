LPL Financial LLC Buys 319,485 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,837,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319,485 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.70% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $71,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 126.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average is $18.71. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $19.12.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

