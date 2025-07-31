LPL Financial LLC Buys 495,242 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,902,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,242 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 12.56% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $87,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIGB. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average of $45.38. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $47.65.

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

