LPL Financial LLC Has $68.68 Million Position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,194,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,657 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $68,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 121,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 588.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,485,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Get First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.5%

LGOV opened at $21.16 on Thursday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,101.78 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.