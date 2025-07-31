LPL Financial LLC Has $69.37 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,453 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $69,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF stock opened at $195.01 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.27 and a fifty-two week high of $197.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.28.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

