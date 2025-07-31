LPL Financial LLC Has $80.04 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 50.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,655,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886,741 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Merk Gold ETF worth $80,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Merk Gold ETF alerts:

VanEck Merk Gold ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average is $30.25. VanEck Merk Gold ETF has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $33.23.

VanEck Merk Gold ETF Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Merk Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Merk Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.