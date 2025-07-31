LPL Financial LLC Has $81.42 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,869 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,668 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $81,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,236.69. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LNG. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 price objective (up previously from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.36.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $233.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $257.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.08 and its 200-day moving average is $229.33.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

