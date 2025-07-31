LPL Financial LLC Has $83.98 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,450,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,182 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $83,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO stock opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.26. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $24.53.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

