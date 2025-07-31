LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $73,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $83.21 on Thursday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $58.12 and a twelve month high of $83.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

