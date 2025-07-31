LPL Financial LLC Purchases 133,573 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 865,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,573 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.36% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $84,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $101.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.86. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.10 and a 52-week high of $119.28. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

