LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,701 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $64,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,246,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,231,000 after purchasing an additional 310,569 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 601,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,610,000 after purchasing an additional 76,821 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 206,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares during the period. KWB Wealth boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 160,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 153,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 22,524 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:QEFA opened at $83.85 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $70.97 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.66 and a 200 day moving average of $80.72. The firm has a market cap of $901.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.77.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

