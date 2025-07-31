LPL Financial LLC Sells 82,891 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,891 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.30% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $66,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,974,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,493,000 after purchasing an additional 205,435 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,176,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 412,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,138,000 after buying an additional 35,735 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,972,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 268,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFAV opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.74 and a 200 day moving average of $79.36. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $69.19 and a 52-week high of $85.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

