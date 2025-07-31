Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 3,705 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. now owns 109,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 216,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 30,306 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 429.1% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $51.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.41.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

