Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 31,400 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $21,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,445,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,083,000 after acquiring an additional 158,151 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 35,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,792,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,345,000 after acquiring an additional 90,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,324.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INDA opened at $52.71 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $47.60 and a 52 week high of $59.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.67 and a 200-day moving average of $52.32.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

