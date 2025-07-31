Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 6,849 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,849 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 141.0% in the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,472,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,538,000 after purchasing an additional 110,232 shares in the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $790,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 499.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 26,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 30,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter.

VYMI opened at $80.60 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $65.08 and a 1-year high of $82.80. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.0762 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

