Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 71,644 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 793,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 71,644 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Plains GP worth $16,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Plains GP by 3.7% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 13.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAGP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Plains GP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Plains GP Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $19.76 on Thursday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 205.41%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

