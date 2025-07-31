Marcus (MCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $192.79 million for the quarter.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $148.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.50 million. Marcus had a positive return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. On average, analysts expect Marcus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marcus Stock Performance

NYSE:MCS opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $509.56 million, a PE ratio of -38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83. Marcus has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $23.16.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Marcus’s payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCS shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on Marcus in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. B. Riley started coverage on Marcus in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Marcus by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 172,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 39,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

See Also

