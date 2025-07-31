Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 8,572 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $31.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.29.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

