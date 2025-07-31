Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $312.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $511.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $314.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $300.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.72.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.