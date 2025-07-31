Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $707,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Norden Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Passive Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $438,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $292.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.64 and a 52-week high of $294.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

