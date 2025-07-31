Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Trims Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 23,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 736,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,253,000 after purchasing an additional 16,527 shares in the last quarter. SLT Holdings LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the first quarter. SLT Holdings LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 18.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 58,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $568.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $542.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.98. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $572.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

