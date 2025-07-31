Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 100.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 12.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $1,455,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 111.3% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on DFIN shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

DFIN stock opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.06. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $71.01.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $201.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.47 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Craig Clay sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $595,518.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 143,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,750,495.44. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

