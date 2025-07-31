Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 933 Shares of Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLBD. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Bird during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 5,165.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $45.02 on Thursday. Blue Bird Corporation has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $358.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.23 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 64.83%. Blue Bird’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Corporation will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Bird news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 10,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $451,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 58,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,193.57. The trade was a 14.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phil Horlock sold 13,289 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $554,151.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 270,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,290,942.20. This represents a 4.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,666. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on BLBD shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.79.

Blue Bird Profile

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Further Reading

