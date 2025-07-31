Menard Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,079 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)

Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 42.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 554.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE:GPK opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 6.18%. Analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.86%.

Graphic Packaging declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 23.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. UBS Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

