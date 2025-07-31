Merck KGaA (MKKGY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Merck KGaA had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. On average, analysts expect Merck KGaA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

Merck KGaA Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS MKKGY opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Merck KGaA has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.48.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company’s Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.