Merus (MRUS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect Merus to post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the quarter.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). Merus had a negative net margin of 506.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.99%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 million. On average, analysts expect Merus to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $66.16 on Thursday. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,586,340. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Merus stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,778 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Merus worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Merus from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $110.00 price target on Merus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

