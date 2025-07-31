Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Marcus Corporation (The) (NYSE:MCS)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marcus Corporation (The) (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marcus were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Marcus by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 599,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,881,000 after buying an additional 246,375 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Marcus by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 193,400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Marcus by 1,102.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 142,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 130,388 shares during the last quarter. Covalent Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marcus in the fourth quarter worth $1,720,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Marcus by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after buying an additional 78,932 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marcus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCS shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. B. Riley began coverage on Marcus in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Marcus in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Marcus Trading Down 2.9%

Marcus stock opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Marcus Corporation has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $23.16. The company has a market capitalization of $509.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Marcus had a positive return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $148.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marcus Corporation will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Marcus’s payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

About Marcus

(Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus Corporation (The) (NYSE:MCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.