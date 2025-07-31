Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OEF opened at $313.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.15. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.57 and a fifty-two week high of $315.64.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

