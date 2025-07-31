Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,378,000 after acquiring an additional 422,237 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,094,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,239,000 after acquiring an additional 454,814 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22,234.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,510,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,118 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,693,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,497,000 after acquiring an additional 88,443 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,855,000 after acquiring an additional 46,053 shares during the period.

IWB stock opened at $348.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $335.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.89. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $264.17 and a 12-month high of $351.00. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

