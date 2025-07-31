Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,693,000 after buying an additional 2,456,689 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,418,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,527,000 after buying an additional 4,768,521 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,150,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,822,000 after buying an additional 218,682 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,934,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,135,000 after buying an additional 228,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,626,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,183,000 after buying an additional 29,017 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.25 and a 200-day moving average of $78.00. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

