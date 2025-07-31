Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,603 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYLD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,297,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after purchasing an additional 213,653 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 154,276 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 510,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 52,881 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 432,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after acquiring an additional 69,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 15,945 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of RYLD stock opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Profile

