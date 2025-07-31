Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 80.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 411.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 15.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QLD opened at $124.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 2.27. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $125.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.70.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

