Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $4.48 Million Stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 951.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,491 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 25,283.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $172.14 on Thursday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $132.93 and a 52 week high of $173.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.95.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.