Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Purchases 646 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 44,721 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $756,000. Independence Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $185.32 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $188.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

