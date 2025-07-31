Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Source Capital worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Source Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Source Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Source Capital by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Source Capital by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Source Capital by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 171,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,102,000 after buying an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SOR opened at $43.46 on Thursday. Source Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be given a $0.2083 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

