Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $90.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

