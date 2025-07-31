Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 324.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 71,434 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 64,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 215,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,796,000 after buying an additional 15,540 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 68.5% during the first quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.74.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2353 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

