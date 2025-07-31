MGO One Seven LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,025,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $568.02 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $572.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $542.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $509.98.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.