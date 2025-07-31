Mid Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 29th

Chart Industries, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, and Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose market capitalizations generally fall between roughly $2 billion and $10 billion. They combine characteristics of large-cap firms (greater stability and established market presence) with the growth potential often found in smaller companies, offering investors a balance of risk and reward. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Chart Industries (GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded up $26.76 on Tuesday, reaching $198.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,715,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,516. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.82. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $101.60 and a 52-week high of $220.03.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.22. 81,985,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,963,898. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average is $28.69. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $57.95.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of TSLL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.64. 113,853,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,929,656. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97.

